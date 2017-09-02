Sports

September 2, 2017 10:45 PM

Footman leads Alcorn State to a 50-21 win over D-II Miles

The Associated Press
LORMAN, Miss.

Lenorris Footman threw for 241 yards and a touchdown and ran a dozen times for 92 yards and two more scores as Alcorn State racked up 568 yards of total offense in a 50-21 win over Division II Miles College in the season opener for both schools Saturday.

Footman completed 21 of his 28 pass attempts, but was picked off twice, once for a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown that got the Golden Bears from Fairfield, Ala., within 10 points, 24-14 less than a minute into the second half.

Both of Footman's scoring runs came in the first quarter, dashing in from 14-yards out, then adding a 6-yard run. De'Lance Turner ran for 128 yards and a touchdown and P.J. Simmons added 95 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries as the Braves amassed 303 yards on the ground.

Justin Hardy ran 83 yards for a touchdown for Miles.

