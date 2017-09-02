Kluber's 8 innings lead Indians past Tigers

1:04 Gamecocks celebrate win over NC State Pause

0:43 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. NC State

2:37 Bentley on Deebo: 'I don't think anyone in the country can guard him'

10:36 Will Muschamp recaps South Carolina win over NC State

1:46 Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

2:55 Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

1:15 Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

1:50 Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

0:26 Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic