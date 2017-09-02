McBride has 28 points, Stars top Fever 75-71 in season ender

1:46 Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday Pause

2:55 Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

0:33 Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

1:50 Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

1:02 'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston

1:15 Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

0:26 Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic

1:04 Gamecocks celebrate win over NC State

0:43 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. NC State