Sports

September 2, 2017 9:19 PM

McBride has 28 points, Stars top Fever 75-71 in season ender

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Kayla McBride had 28 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to lead the San Antonio Stars to a 75-71 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night in a season-ending game for the two worst teams in the WNBA.

After trailing 32-28 at the half, the Stars (8-26) erased a nine-point deficit in the third quarter, scoring 27 points behind McBride's nine, to lead 55-51 and went on to end a four-game losing streak.

San Antonio swept three games from the Fever (9-25), who end the season with eight-straight losses, and finished with a 2-15 record on the road with both wins coming at Indiana.

Kayla Alexander and Kelsey Plum added 11 points apiece for the Stars.

Candice Dupree had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana with Natalie Achonwa adding 18. The Fever had made the playoffs 12 straight seasons.

