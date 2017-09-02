Sports

September 2, 2017 10:52 AM

Nadal, Federer try to reach fourth round of US Open

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

While upsets have scrambled one half of the U.S. Open men's bracket, everything is mostly as expected on the other side.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will try to keep it that way Saturday.

The two favorites are back in action with third-round matches in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Women's No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova and No. 4 Elina Svitolina also try to advance to the fourth round and keep alive their hopes of owning the No. 1 ranking after the year's final major tournament.

Federer faces No. 31 Feliciano Lopez in a night match. The five-time U.S. Open champion has won all 12 meetings but hasn't played his top tennis yet in this tournament. He's played consecutive five-setters for the first time in a major.

Top-ranked Nadal plays Argentina's Leonardo Mayer.

Sports

