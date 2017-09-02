Sports

September 2, 2017 9:06 AM

Vigil held on high school soccer field for Maine teen

The Associated Press
GARDINER, Maine

More than 1,000 classmates, school staff and members of the community gathered to remember a teenager fatally injured in a crash while en route to Gardiner Area High School.

The candlelight vigil was held Friday night on the soccer field where 16-year-old Tabytha Hembree had starred as the starting goalie.

The Kennebec Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2wwgh5y ) that she died Friday from injuries suffered the day before in a collision with a dump truck while going to school with her brother in the passenger seat.

Several soccer teammates spoke at the event. Principal Chad Kempton called her "a well-rounded, positive young lady" who was "the whole package."

Sports