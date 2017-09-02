Sports

September 2, 2017 6:20 AM

Williams veteran Massa leads rain-shortened Monza practice

By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer
MONZA, Italy

Williams veteran Felipe Massa led the rain-shortened final practice for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday as one of only seven drivers to complete laps.

Lance Stroll, Massa's teammate at Williams, was second and Nico Hulkenberg of Renault was third with times about 20 seconds slower than those seen in dry conditions a day earlier.

The Mercedes and Ferrari cars did not set times in the 16 minutes when the track was open, although they did come out briefly.

"Just remember, this is a potential qualifying tire, so don't damage it," Hamilton was told via team radio.

The session's start was delayed because of standing water on the Monza circuit and rain fell even when drivers were finally permitted to come out.

Clearer conditions were scheduled for qualifying later Saturday.

  Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener

    The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview South Carolina's season opener against NC State, set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener

Sports