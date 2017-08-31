Clemson having to replace so much on offense isn’t necessarily bad

The fact Clemson has to replace its starting quarterback, running back and leading receiver from last year’s national title team is obviously a tough task, but with new faces comes a different level of excitement for the Tigers offense.
Deshaun Watson, Wayne Gallman and Mike Williams had already proven themselves to be some of the top players at their position in the country entering the 2016 season.
Kelly Bryant, C.J. Fuller and Deon Cain feel the need to show they can perform at a high level on a consistent basis at one of the top programs in the country.
“I definitely think there’s a difference this year,” Tigers co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “These are guys that have been around that this is their first opportunity to be a starter, to be a guy that we’re counting on. There’s an excitement that goes with that and definitely a hunger and a chip on their shoulder that I think is good as a coach.”
For all of the success Clemson had on offense in 2016 the Tigers got off to a slow start.
Clemson averaged less than 25 points a game the first two weeks of the season while recording a pair of wins by less than a touchdown at Auburn and against Troy.
Scott said he was happy with the preparation by last year’s group leading up to the season but said it’s possible this group has taken that to another level.
“These guys have been waiting for their time… It’s going to be fun to be able see them make plays and see how this new offense for 2017 really comes together,” Scott said. “Sometimes when you have the situation we have this year there’s even more focus and even more attention to detail because these guys know they have an opportunity for their first start.”
