Gameday Guide: USC vs. NC State TV info, depth chart, more

0:26 Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic Pause

0:34 Louisiana kittens arrive at Hilton Head as shelters expect Hurricane Harvey strays

1:48 Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

0:50 Fundraising biking duo recall run-in with wildlife while stopped in Beaufort

0:18 If he's this happy with one birthday card, wait until Beaufort County responds

0:33 There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot

0:51 Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

0:53 Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist

2:10 Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey