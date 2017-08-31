Gameday Guide: USC vs. NC State TV info, depth chart, more

More Videos

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic 0:26

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic

Pause
Louisiana kittens arrive at Hilton Head as shelters expect Hurricane Harvey strays 0:34

Louisiana kittens arrive at Hilton Head as shelters expect Hurricane Harvey strays

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

Fundraising biking duo recall run-in with wildlife while stopped in Beaufort 0:50

Fundraising biking duo recall run-in with wildlife while stopped in Beaufort

If he's this happy with one birthday card, wait until Beaufort County responds 0:18

If he's this happy with one birthday card, wait until Beaufort County responds

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 0:53

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey 2:10

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven 0:44

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven

  • Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener

    The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview South Carolina's season opener against NC State, set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview South Carolina's season opener against NC State, set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview South Carolina's season opener against NC State, set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. dmclemore@thestate.com

Sports

Gameday Guide: USC vs. NC State TV info, depth chart, more

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

August 31, 2017 10:30 AM

South Carolina plays N.C. State on Saturday to open the 2017 season. Here’s what you need to know about the game.

Game info

▪  Who: South Carolina (0-0) vs. N.C. State (0-0)

▪  When: 3:05 p.m. Saturday

▪  Where: Bank of America Stadium (75,525), Charlotte, N.C.

▪  Series history: USC leads 27-26-4. South Carolina won the past two games in 2008 and 2009.

▪  TV: ESPN (Dave Pasch, play-by-play; Greg McElroy, analysis; Tom Luginbill, sideline)

▪  Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline)

▪  Satellite radio: Sirius 132/XM 192

▪  Line: N.C. State by 5

▪  Weather: Chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

What’s at stake

The Gamecocks are trying to get off to a winning start against one of the darlings of the offseason. N.C. State has received some national-level hype and boasts one of the top defensive lines in the country.

South Carolina is opening its second season with Will Muschamp boasting a lot of offensive talent, but looking to find something from a set of newcomers in key roles on defense.

A win would give the Gamecocks their third opening-day win in a row. It would be the team’s first non-conference win against a Power Five team since September of 2015, when USC topped a North Carolina team that played for an ACC title.

More Videos

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic 0:26

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic

Pause
Louisiana kittens arrive at Hilton Head as shelters expect Hurricane Harvey strays 0:34

Louisiana kittens arrive at Hilton Head as shelters expect Hurricane Harvey strays

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

Fundraising biking duo recall run-in with wildlife while stopped in Beaufort 0:50

Fundraising biking duo recall run-in with wildlife while stopped in Beaufort

If he's this happy with one birthday card, wait until Beaufort County responds 0:18

If he's this happy with one birthday card, wait until Beaufort County responds

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 0:53

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey 2:10

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven 0:44

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven

  • Will Muschamp previews NC State

    South Carolina coach Will Muschamp looks ahead to the Gamecocks' first game of 2017 against the NC State Wolfpack.

Will Muschamp previews NC State

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp looks ahead to the Gamecocks' first game of 2017 against the NC State Wolfpack.

The teams, by the numbers (2016 totals)

USC

NCST

Points/Game

20.8

27.0

Opp. Points/Game

26.5

22.8

Yds Rushing/Game

134.4

156.2

Opp. Yds Rush/Game

203.5

109.3

Yds Pass/Game

213.2

260.5

Opp. Yds Pass/Game

208.7

244.2

Avg. Yds/Game

347.5

416.7

Opp. Total Yds/Game

412.2

353.5

South Carolina players to watch

1. Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley enters his first season as an opening-day starter. He threw for 1,420 yards, nine scores and four interceptions in seven starts in 2016 after having his redshirt torn off midseason.

2. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel could have some big opportunities against the Wolfpack. He posted 59 catches for 783 yards in just more than nine healthy games last season and goes against a secondary without five of its top six players from last season.

3. Senior linebacker Skai Moore will play for the first time since September 2015. He led the Gamecocks in tackles three years in a row and interceptions twice before missing 2016 with a neck injury.

N.C. State players to watch

1. Senior tight end Jaylen Samuels led the Wolfpack with 55 receptions and seven touchdowns through the air, rushed for six scores and led the team in yards per carry. That might understate his impact. He’s a guy who can line up anywhere and a player the Gamecocks will have to track.

2. Junior quarterback Ryan Finley was the epitome of solid in 2016. He threw for 3,055 yards, 18 touchdowns, eight interceptions, completed about 60 percent of his passes and avoided sacks. Some have him projected for a big jump.

3. Picking a top N.C. State defensive lineman is like picking the best ice cream flavor, but senior defensive end Bradley Chubb isn’t a bad choice. He tied for 15th nationally in sacks (10) and fourth in tackles for loss (22 1/2) to lead a nasty group.

South Carolina depth chart

OFFENSE

QB – Jake Bentley (Michael Scarnecchia)

RB – Rico Dowdle OR Ty’Son Williams OR A.J. Turner

WR – Deebo Samuel (Terry Googer)

WR – Bryan Edwards (OrTre Smith)

WR – Shi Smith

TE – Hayden Hurst (Kiel Pollard)

TE – Jacob August (K.C. Crosby)

LT – Malik Young (Dennis Daley)

LG – Donell Stanley (Sadarius Hutcherson)

C – Alan Knott (Chandler Farrell)

RG – Cory Helms (Blake Camper)

RT – Zack Bailey (D.J. Park)

DEFENSE

DE – Dante Sawyer OR Keir Thomas

DT – Taylor Stallworth (Kobe Smith)

DT – Ulric Jones (Javon Kinlaw)

DE – D.J. Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)

LB – Bryson Allen-Williams (Antoine Wilder)

LB – T.J. Brunson (Sherrod Greene)

LB – Skai Moore (Eldridge Thompson)

CB – Jamarcus King (Chris Lammons)

S – D.J. Smith (Javon Charleston)

S – Chris Lammons (Keisean Nixon)

CB – Rashad Fenton (Jamyest Williams)

NICK – Jamyest Williams (Chris Lammons)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Alexander Woznick OR Parker White

KO – Parker White

P – Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond)

LS – Ben Asbury (Matthew Smith)

KR – Deebo Samuel (Rashad Fenton)

PR – Chris Lammons (Rashad Fenton)

H – Danny Gordon (Michael Almond)

More Videos

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic 0:26

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic

Pause
Louisiana kittens arrive at Hilton Head as shelters expect Hurricane Harvey strays 0:34

Louisiana kittens arrive at Hilton Head as shelters expect Hurricane Harvey strays

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

Fundraising biking duo recall run-in with wildlife while stopped in Beaufort 0:50

Fundraising biking duo recall run-in with wildlife while stopped in Beaufort

If he's this happy with one birthday card, wait until Beaufort County responds 0:18

If he's this happy with one birthday card, wait until Beaufort County responds

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 0:53

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey 2:10

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven 0:44

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven

  • What NC State coach Dave Doeren said about the Gamecocks

    NC State football coach Dave Doeren previews the South Carolina Gamecocks.

What NC State coach Dave Doeren said about the Gamecocks

NC State football coach Dave Doeren previews the South Carolina Gamecocks.

ACC Network

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener

View More Video