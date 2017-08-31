More Videos

  Game preview: Clemson vs. Kent State

    The State's Matt Connolly previews the Tigers' season opener, set for Saturday at noon at Memorial Stadium.

The State's Matt Connolly previews the Tigers' season opener, set for Saturday at noon at Memorial Stadium. mconnolly@thestate.com
The State's Matt Connolly previews the Tigers' season opener, set for Saturday at noon at Memorial Stadium. mconnolly@thestate.com

Sports

Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Kent State TV info, depth chart, more

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

August 31, 2017 10:30 AM

Clemson hosts Kent State on Saturday to open the 2017 season. Here’s what you need to know about the game.

Game info

Who: Kent State (0-0) at Clemson (0-0)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500), Clemson

Series history: This is the first meeting between Clemson and Kent State.

TV: ESPN (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)

Radio: 105.5 FM in Clemson, 93.1 FM in Columbia (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Sideline: Reggie Merriweather)

Satellite radio: Sirius 113/XM 193

Line: Clemson by 39.5

Weather: Mostly sunny with a high of 82. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

What’s at stake

Clemson is trying to open its season with a win as the defending national champions. The Tigers will have several new faces in the starting lineup, especially on offense.

Clemson has won 25 of its past 32 season openers. Dabo Swinney is 7-1 in season opening games with the only loss coming in 2014 against Georgia

The teams, by the numbers (2016 totals)

Clemson

KSU

Points/Game

39.2

20.6

Opp. Points/Game

18.0

28.7

Yds Rushing/Game

169.5

167.5

Opp. Yds Rush/Game

129.6

189.8

Yds Pass/Game

333.9

141.7

Opp. Yds Pass/Game

181.9

196.8

Avg. Yds/Game

503.5

309.2

Opp. Total Yds/Game

311.5

386.5

Clemson players to watch

1. Junior quarterback Kelly Bryant will be making his first career start and will try to get off to a fast start as Deshaun Watson’s replacement. Bryant worked hard this offseason to improve his passing and wants to show it Week 1.

2. Wide receiver Deon Cain should replace Mike Williams as the go-to receiver for the Tigers. The junior has proven himself as a deep threat and now wants to show that he is an all-around receiver.

3. Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins is moving back inside and will team with Dexter Lawrence to be a handful inside. Wilkins, who is a preseason All-American, can also help out at defensive end if needed.

Kent State players to watch

1. Senior quarterback Nick Holley moved from running back to quarterback in the middle of last season and played well for Kent State, rushing for 920 yards and 10 touchdowns and passing for 868 yards and four scores.

2. Cornerback Jerrell Foster intercepted three passes in 2016 and added 11 pass breakups. He also forced a fumble and is a member of a secondary that Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said has some players that can play in the NFL.

3. Fellow cornerback Jamal Parker is small at 5-foot-8 but intercepted three passes as a true freshman last year.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Kelly Bryant (Zerrick Cooper, Hunter Johnson)

RB - C.J. Fuller (Tavien Feaster or Adam Choice, Travis Etienne)

WR - Deon Cain (Diondre Overton, Tee Higgins)

WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)

WR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Cornell Powell, Amari Rodgers)

TE - Milan Richard (D.J. Greenlee, Cannon Smith)

LT - Mitch Hyatt (Tremayne Ancrhum or Sean Pollard)

LG - Taylor Hearn (John Simpson)

C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)

RG - Tyrone Crowder (Maverick Morris, Cade Stewart)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum or Sean Pollard

DEFENSE

DE - Clelin Ferrell (Chris Register)

DT - Dexter Lawrence (Jabril Robinson, Nyles Pinckney)

DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins)

DE - Austin Bryant (Logan Rudolph, Justin Foster)

SLB - Dorian O’Daniel (Jalen Williams)

MLB - Tre Lamar (Judah Davis, Chad Smith)

WLB - Kendall Joseph (James Skalski or J.D. Davis)

CB - Ryan Carter (Trayvon Mullen, A.J. Terrell

SS - Tanner Muse (Isaiah Simmons, Nolan Turner)

FS - Van Smith (K’Von Wallace, Denzel Johnson)

NB - Ryan Carter (Isaiah Simmons, K’Von Wallace)

CB - Marcus Edmond (Mark Fields or Amir Trapp)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Greg Huegel (Alex Spence)

P - Will Spiers (Carson King)

KO - Greg Huegel (Alex Spence)

LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs

LS (P) - Austin Spence

H - Will Swinney

PR - Ray-Ray McCloud

KOR - Cornell Powell (C.J. Fuller or Tavien Feaster)

