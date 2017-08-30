AP source: Packers reach agreement to sign LB Ahmad Brooks

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks 55) prepares for a play during the team's NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. A person familiar with the discussions says that the Green Bay Packers and free agent linebacker Brooks have agreed to a one-year deal. Brooks was in Green Bay, Wis., on Tuesday, Aug. 30, to visit to the Packers, who need to add depth at outside linebacker behind starters Clay Matthews and Nick Perry. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.