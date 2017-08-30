Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond, left, is tagged out at home plate by Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Denver.
Sports

Arenado hits 3-run shot for 30th HR, Rockies top Tigers 7-3

By MICHAEL KELLY Associated Press

August 30, 2017 12:09 AM

DENVER

Nolan Arenado capped a four-run seventh inning with his 30th homer, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Arenado's three-run shot broke open a close game and helped the Rockies win for the fourth time in six tries. Colorado increased its lead to four games over Milwaukee for the second NL wild card.

Mikie Mahtook tied the game for Detroit in the top of the seventh with a two-run homer, his 10th, before the Rockies rallied in the bottom half.

Colorado went ahead 4-3 on singles by Jonathan Lucroy and Trevor Story, and a sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Carlos Gonzalez off starter Michael Fulmer (10-12).

Charlie Blackmon reached on a fielder's choice. Warwick Saupold walked DJ LeMahieu, and Arenado followed with his three-run drive to reach 30 homers for the third straight season. He leads the majors with 111 RBIs.

