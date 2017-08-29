Sports

Umpire Everitt leaves game with injury

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 9:18 PM

DENVER

Home plate umpire Mike Everitt has left the game between the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies in the first inning after being hit by a warmup pitch.

Everitt was crouched behind Tigers catcher James McCann on Tuesday night as starter Michael Fulmer threw warm-up pitches in the middle of the inning. One pitch got past McCann and hit Everitt in the upper right thigh area. He was attended to by a Rockies trainer and left the game.

Tom Woodring moved from second base to home plate and the rest of the game was played with three umpires. The game was delayed 12 minutes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why Clemson QB Kelly Bryant is excited for first college start

Why Clemson QB Kelly Bryant is excited for first college start 2:35

Why Clemson QB Kelly Bryant is excited for first college start
What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford 1:32

What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford
Why is Jake Bentley's head so big? Ask his teammates 0:56

Why is Jake Bentley's head so big? Ask his teammates

View More Video