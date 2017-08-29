Ga Tech's Johnson in no hurry to reveal starting quarterback

File-This Nov. 19, 2016, file photo shows Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson walking on the sideline during an NCAA college football game in Atlanta. Georgia Tech may turn to running back-by-committee to fill the void created after Johnson dismissed leading rusher Dedrick Mills last week. Redshirt sophomore KirVonte Benson is healthy and appears to be the favorite to start when the Yellow Jackets open the season against Tennessee on Sept. 4 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. but Johnson said four backs will dress for the opener. David Goldman, File AP Photo