Former Michigan State coach Jud Heathcote dies at 90

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2009, file photo, members of Michigan State's 1979 NCAA championship basketball team, including front row from left, Jay Vincent, Terry Donnelly, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, coach Jud Heathcote and Gerald Gilkie, hold the championship trophy during a ceremony commemorating the 30th anniversary of the event during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Michigan State and Wisconsin in East Lansing, Mich. Heathcote, who led Michigan State and Magic Johnson to the 1979 NCAA championship, has died. He was 90. The school says Heathcote died Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spokane, Washington. Al Goldis, File AP Photo