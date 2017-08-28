Russian winger Zaripov cleared to pursue NHL contract

FILE - This May 24, 2014 file photo shows Russia forward Danis Zaripov, bottom, being challenged by Sweden forward Joakim Lindstrom during a semifinal match at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Minsk, Belarus. Zaripov has been cleared to pursue an NHL contract after being banned by the Kontinental Hockey League and International Ice Hockey Federation for doping. Agent Dan Milstein told The Associated Press on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 that Zaripov was looking for a one-year deal so that he could prove himself. Darko Bandic, file AP Photo