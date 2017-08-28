More Videos

  Why is Jake Bentley's head so big? Ask his teammates

    A childhood photo of South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley got the team talking this summer.

A childhood photo of South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley got the team talking this summer. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Sports

The joke about Bentley’s big head

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

August 28, 2017 10:52 AM

The Gamecocks’ quarterback gets a lot of grief from his teammates – and even his coach – about his big head.

No one, mind you, is calling Jake Bentley egotistical. They just think he has a large head.

Head coach Will Muschamp made a crack about it at SEC Media Days when Bentley said he thought his suit looked better than Muschamp’s.

The coach’s response: “You see how big his head is. Ever seen the Flintstones’ Gazoo, the martian?” Bentley is used to it by now.

Briefly this summer, teammate Terry Googer changed his Twitter avatar to an old picture of Bentley that he believed highlighted the size of the quarterback’s noggin.

Bentley, a sophomore, will make his eighth career start Saturday at 3 p.m. in Bank of America Stadium against N.C. State.

The Gamecocks are expected to have a potent offense powered by Bentley but have question marks on defense, the side of the ball on which Muschamp always seems to find a way to figure out something that works.

