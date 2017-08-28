World Cup qualifying: State of play in the Oceania region

FILE - This is a Wednesday, June 21, 2017 file photo of New Zealand's Andrew Durante, left, as he is challenged by Mexico's Oribe Peralta during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and New Zealand, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia. New Zealand and the Solomon Islands will meet in a home-and-away playoff on Friday Sept. 1, 2017 and on Sept. 5 to determine which country from the Oceanic confederation advances to the last stage of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. Martin Meissner, File AP Photo