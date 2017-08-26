Orlando City 's Dom Dwyer, front, gets tangled up with Vancouver Whitecaps's Jordan Harvey while going for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
Sports

Shea gives Whitecaps 2-1 win over old team Orlando City

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 10:32 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Brek Shea scored the winner against his former Orlando City teammates in the Vancouver Whitecaps' 2-1 victory Saturday night.

Erik Hurtado gathered in a turnover at midfield and turned upfield before feeding the ball left to Shea, traded to Vancouver before the season. Shea dribbled in and chipped the ball over Joe Bendik in the 53rd minute for his third goal.

The Whitecaps (11-9-5), who lead the league in set-piece goals, opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Nicolas Mezquida's long free kick went in off Orlando defender Tommy Redding's head.

After coming on at halftime, Cyle Larin put Orlando on the board with his 10th goal, heading home a cross from Yoshimar Yotun in the 62nd minute. Orlando (8-11-7) is winless in its last six home games and is five points below the playoff line.

