Pittsburgh Pirates' Gerrit Cole runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gerrit Cole runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. John Minchillo AP Photo
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gerrit Cole runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. John Minchillo AP Photo

Sports

Pirates' Cole homers, gets 1st career win over Reds, 1-0

By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer

August 26, 2017 9:17 PM

CINCINNATI

Gerrit Cole ended his career-long futility against the Cincinnati Reds by hitting a solo homer, pitching seven innings and leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 1-0 victory Saturday night.

Cole (11-8) was 0-6 against Cincinnati in nine starts, including a loss earlier this season. He broke through by holding down a lineup that had scored nine runs the previous night. Cole gave up five hits, didn't walk a batter and fanned six.

He also connected for his first homer of the season and the third of his career off Luis Castillo (2-7) in the sixth, getting around on a 95 mph inside fastball. It was Cole's first homer since May 26, 2016, against Arizona at PNC Park.

Cole is 8-0 in his last nine road starts. The last Pirates pitcher to win eight straight road decisions was Don Robinson in 1982.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

First look: USC freshman receiver Shi Smith

First look: USC freshman receiver Shi Smith 1:01

First look: USC freshman receiver Shi Smith
Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home
See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance 0:37

See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance

View More Video