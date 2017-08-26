AP sources: Cavaliers reviewing Irving-Thomas trade

File-This may 10, 2017, file photo shows Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas 4) driving to the basket during the first quarter of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game in Boston. Following the biggest slight of his NBA career, Thomas will have to prove his worth again. All eyes will be watching how he rebounds after Tuesday’s blockbuster trade. The Celtics sent the two-time All-Star packing from a franchise and city that he’d embraced with every ounce of his 5-foot-9 frame. He’s now bound for Cleveland in exchange for what the Celtics believe is a bigger star, and better point guard, in Kyrie Irving.