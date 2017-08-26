Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland steers his car during the second practice session ahead of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland steers his car during the second practice session ahead of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Geert Vanden Wijngaert AP Photo
Sports

Raikkonen fastest in final Belgian GP practice; Vettel 2nd

By JEROME PUGMIRE AP Sports Writer

August 26, 2017 6:16 AM

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium

Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel boosted Ferrari ahead of qualifying by posting the fastest times in final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Raikkonen, fastest in Friday's first practice, was 0.197 seconds faster than championship leader Vettel and 0.198 ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton, fastest in second practice ahead of Raikkonen, will hope to find extra speed in qualifying.

The British driver is looking to equal Michael Schumacher's pole position record of 68.

Third practice was briefly interrupted when struggling driver Daniil Kvyat pulled up at the top of the daunting Raidillon climb with signs of fire at the back of his Toro Rosso.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fourth, ahead of Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes.

Vettel leads Hamilton by 14 points after 11 races.

