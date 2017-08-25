New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman
Patriots WR Julian Edelman limps off field, later carted off

By LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer

August 25, 2017 9:10 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich.

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman limped off the field, trying to keep weight off his injured right knee, after making a catch on the game-opening possession against the Detroit Lions.

He was ruled out early in the second half of the preseason game Friday night.

Edelman had three receptions for 52 yards in a four-play stretch and was hurt on the last one as he was tackled by safety Tavon Wilson, a former teammate.

He was evaluated by New England's medical staff behind the team's bench in a blue tent. Brady went inside the temporary structure after ending the drive with his first of two touchdown passes to Chris Hogan. Shortly after the quarterback left the tent, Edelman emerged and was taken to the locker room in a cart.

If Edelman has to miss any games during the regular season, New England may lean on players such as Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola to fill his role as a slippery receiver in the slot.

Edelman led the Patriots with 98 receptions and 1,106 yards receiving last season. He had a total of 16 catches for 265 yards and one score in two playoff games and had five receptions for 87 yards in the Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots drafted him in the seventh round of the 2009 draft out of Kent State and he has 425 career receptions for 4,540 yards and 24 TDs.

