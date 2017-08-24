Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor pose for photographers during a news conference Wednesday in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a boxing match Saturday.
Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor pose for photographers during a news conference Wednesday in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a boxing match Saturday. John Locher AP
Local businesses might lose money on the Mayweather-McGregor fight (but here’s how much it’ll cost you)

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

August 24, 2017 4:39 PM

It is likely some local businesses showing the Mayweather vs. McGregor won’t make back their costs, Rob Hummel, co-owner of Cheap Seats Restaurant group said this week.

While it costs $89.95 to watch the fight from home, it will cost local businesses $30 per person for the occupancy of their business.

For example, if a restaurant has an occupancy of 10 people it would cost them $300 to air the fight.

Hummel is one of a handful of business owners showing the fight Saturday. He said it is costing him about $6,000 to broadcast the event at two of his locations — Cheap Seats Tavern on Hilton Head Island and Cheap Seats Tavern 2 in Bluffton.

The cost to see at the Cheap Seats location is $15 per person with a minimum $10 tab.

“We aren’t even going to cover the cost to show it,” Hummel said. “Our thing is we can try to recoop as much money as we can. We are hoping to break even.”

Hummel said he knows it is likely his business will have some financial loss from showing the event.

“I see it as a way to give back to our customers,” Hummel said.

The fight will air at 9 p.m. on Showtime pay per view.

Here are the locations showing the event Saturday:

Cheap Seats Tavern

$15, $10 minimum tab, must be 21+

55 Matthews Drive $130, Hilton Head Island

Cheap Seats Tavern 2

$15, $10 minimum tab, must be 21+

142 Burnt Church Road, Bluffton

Cinemark Bluffton

$40

106 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton

Hickory Tavern

$30, $35 the day of the fight

44 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island

Beaufort Wild Wings

$20

121 Robert Smalls Parkway

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

