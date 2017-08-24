Local businesses might lose money on the Mayweather-McGregor fight (but here’s how much it’ll cost you)

It is likely some local businesses showing the Mayweather vs. McGregor won’t make back their costs, Rob Hummel, co-owner of Cheap Seats Restaurant group said this week.
While it costs $89.95 to watch the fight from home, it will cost local businesses $30 per person for the occupancy of their business.
For example, if a restaurant has an occupancy of 10 people it would cost them $300 to air the fight.
Hummel is one of a handful of business owners showing the fight Saturday. He said it is costing him about $6,000 to broadcast the event at two of his locations — Cheap Seats Tavern on Hilton Head Island and Cheap Seats Tavern 2 in Bluffton.
The cost to see at the Cheap Seats location is $15 per person with a minimum $10 tab.
“We aren’t even going to cover the cost to show it,” Hummel said. “Our thing is we can try to recoop as much money as we can. We are hoping to break even.”
Hummel said he knows it is likely his business will have some financial loss from showing the event.
“I see it as a way to give back to our customers,” Hummel said.
The fight will air at 9 p.m. on Showtime pay per view.
Here are the locations showing the event Saturday:
$15, $10 minimum tab, must be 21+
55 Matthews Drive $130, Hilton Head Island
$15, $10 minimum tab, must be 21+
142 Burnt Church Road, Bluffton
$40
106 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton
$30, $35 the day of the fight
44 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island
$20
121 Robert Smalls Parkway
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152
