South Carolina forward Chris Silva spent his summer going home, preparing to lead next year's Gamecocks basketball team with Frank Martin.
Sports

Gamecocks men’s basketball 2017-18 SEC schedule released

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

August 24, 2017 02:13 PM

UPDATED August 24, 2017 04:37 PM

South Carolina’s 2017-18 men’s basketball SEC schedule was released Thursday afternoon.

USC will open the conference season on New Year’s Eve at Ole Miss. The Gamecocks will host Kentucky on Jan. 16 and Florida on Feb. 10.

The Gamecocks will host nine SEC contests at Colonial Life Arena, including matchups versus LSU, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Auburn, 2017 NIT participant Georgia, and 2017 NCAA Tournament participants Florida, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

The South Carolina 2017-18 season ticket renewal deadline is set for Wed., Sept. 13.

Below is South Carolina’s 2017-18 SEC schedule:

Home games in BOLD

Sun., December 31 at Ole Miss

Wed., January 3 Missouri

Sat., January 6 Vanderbilt

Tue., January 9 at Alabama

Sat., January 13 at Georgia

Tue., January 16 Kentucky

Sat., January 20 Tennessee

Wed, January 24 at Florida

Wed, January 31 Mississippi State

Sat., February 3 at Texas A&M

Tue., February 6 at Arkansas

Sat., February 10 Florida

Tue., February 13 at Tennessee

Sat., February 17 Auburn

Wed, February 21 Georgia

Sat., February 24 at Mississippi State

Wed, February 28 LSU

Sat., March 3 at Auburn

