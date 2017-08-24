Gamecocks men’s basketball 2017-18 SEC schedule released

South Carolina’s 2017-18 men’s basketball SEC schedule was released Thursday afternoon.
USC will open the conference season on New Year’s Eve at Ole Miss. The Gamecocks will host Kentucky on Jan. 16 and Florida on Feb. 10.
The Gamecocks will host nine SEC contests at Colonial Life Arena, including matchups versus LSU, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Auburn, 2017 NIT participant Georgia, and 2017 NCAA Tournament participants Florida, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
The South Carolina 2017-18 season ticket renewal deadline is set for Wed., Sept. 13.
Below is South Carolina’s 2017-18 SEC schedule:
Home games in BOLD
Sun., December 31 at Ole Miss
Wed., January 3 Missouri
Sat., January 6 Vanderbilt
Tue., January 9 at Alabama
Sat., January 13 at Georgia
Tue., January 16 Kentucky
Sat., January 20 Tennessee
Wed, January 24 at Florida
Wed, January 31 Mississippi State
Sat., February 3 at Texas A&M
Tue., February 6 at Arkansas
Sat., February 10 Florida
Tue., February 13 at Tennessee
Sat., February 17 Auburn
Wed, February 21 Georgia
Sat., February 24 at Mississippi State
Wed, February 28 LSU
Sat., March 3 at Auburn
