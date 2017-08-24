Will Bosa's pass rush 'go crazy' in Buckeyes' new scheme?

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa plays against Indiana during an NCAA college football game, in Columbus, Ohio. Bosa embraces his identity as the younger brother of former Buckeyes superstar Joey Bosa. Nick says he’s more comfortable this year and quicker off the line, and a new scheme that gives defensive ends more opportunities to make plays could allow him to start pursuing the sack numbers piled up by his sibling, now with the Chargers. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo