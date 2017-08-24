Sports

Man United to begin League Cup defense v Burton in 3rd round

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 2:13 AM

BEIJING

Manchester United will begin the defense of its League Cup title with a home game against second-tier Burton Albion in the week commencing Sept. 18.

The official draw for the third round was staged in the Chinese capital on Thursday, before dawn in Britain.

Manchester City, the 2014 winners, will play away at West Brom, while eight-time winner Liverpool travels to Leicester.

In other third-round matches, Chelsea will host Nottingham Forest and Everton is at home to Sunderland.

The draw was held in Beijing as part of a push to increase the competition's exposure in Asia. The first-round draw was made in Thailand.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance

See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance 0:37

See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance
Watch: '2001' and the solar eclipse over Williams-Brice 3:38

Watch: '2001' and the solar eclipse over Williams-Brice
Sights, sounds from Williams-Brice practice 1:29

Sights, sounds from Williams-Brice practice

View More Video