MLS Capsules

Sebastian Giovinco, Nicolas Hasler and Jozy Altidore scored and MLS-leading Toronto FC beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on Wednesday night to run its unbeaten streak to eight games and remain undefeated at home this season.
Playing in front of a capacity crowd of 28,645 fans at BMO Field, Toronto improved to 15-3-8 and 10-0-3 at home. With eight games left in the regular season, the Reds — who haven't lost since a 3-1 setback in Dallas on July 1 — remain on pace for the most points in MLS history. Toronto has 53 points, 15 shy of the league record set by the Los Angeles Galaxy in 1998.
Giovinco scored his 13th goal of the season on a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box in the 10th minute, curling a shot over the defensive wall and into the top right corner. Hasler scored in the 30th minute off a corner kick from Victor Vasquez, and Altidore connected in the 57th.
Philadelphia dropped to 8-12-6.
TIMBERS 2, RAPIDS 1
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diego Valeri broke Portland's career goals record and set another team mark by scoring in his fifth straight game, leading the Timbers past Colorado.
Valeri opened the scoring in the 21st minute, heading a left-wing cross from Vytautas Andriuskevicius past goalkeeper Tim Howard. Valeri broke a tie with teammate Fanendo Adi for the club record with 52 goals with his career-high 15th of the season.
Portland (11-9-7) made it 2-0 two minutes later when Darlington Nagbe received a pass from Andriuskevicius just inside the penalty area, turned and chipped a floating shot over Howard and into the top right corner for his third goal of the season.
Colorado (6-14-4) scored in the 28th minute. Mohammed Saeid intercepted Portland defender Lawrence Olum's pass, dribbled toward the penalty area, and sent a rolling shot from the top of the area past goalkeeper Jeff Attinella for his first goal this year.
DYNAMO 3, FC DALLAS 3, TIE
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Erick Torres scored his 13th and 14th goals to break Houston's season record and help the Dynamo rally for the tie with FC Dallas.
Torres tied the game — and broke a tie with Brian Ching for the club record — in the 86th minute after Mauro Manotas' shot deflected off the cross bar. The Texas rivals tied in all three of their matches this season.
Torres also scored in the 71st, and assisted on Vicente Sanchez's goal in the opening minute.
Tesho Akindele, Maynor Figueroa and Maximilliano Urruti scored in a six-minute span for Dallas (9-6-9) late in the first half and early in the second.
Torres drew Houston (10-8-8) within one when he took a feed from Romell Quioto at the top of the box, dribbled in and slid the ball into the corner.
CREW 2, GALAXY 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ola Kamara scored in the 45th minute and Justin Meram iced it in the 90th minute in Columbus' victory over Los Angeles.
Pedro Santos threaded a pass through four defenders and Kamara redirected the ball from the center of the box past Jon Kempin. Kamara leads the Crew (12-12-3) with 13 goals.
Zack Steffen picked up his seventh shutout without making a save. Los Angeles had just five shots. It has the longest winless streak in MLS at nine games and has lost four straight on the road for the first time since 2008.
The Galaxy (6-13-5) had a goal early in the first half negated by an offside call.
Meram locked it up in the opening seconds of stoppage time. Taking a one-touch feed from Kekuta Manneh, Meram split two defenders and finished high for his 11th goal.
Columbus had just one win and two draws in its previous nine games with Los Angeles.
SOUNDERS 1, WHITECAPS 1, TIE
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fredy Montero scored for third time in two games against his former team and 10-man Vancouver tied Seattle.
Montero tied it in the 64th minute, moments after Whitecaps midfielder Tony Tchani was sent off for a second yellow card. The Colombian striker took a feed from substitute Alphonso Davies and slotted it past Stefan Frei from close range for his 11th goal of the season. The 16-year-old Davies fought off a defender before finding the unmarked Montero.
On loan to Vancouver (10-9-5) from his club in China, Montero scored twice in the Whitecaps' 2-1 home victory over the Sounders in April. He played for Seattle from 2009 to 2012,
Nicolas Lodeiro scored for Seattle (10-7-8) on a penalty kick in the 19th minute. He sent goalkeeper David Ousted the wrong way after Sheanon Williams fouled Victor Rodriguez.
REAL SALT LAKE 4, EARTHQUAKES 0
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jefferson Savarino, Albert Rusnak and Yura Movsisyan scored in the second half to help Real Salt Lake beat 10-man San Jose.
Luis Silva opened the scoring for Real Salt Lake (9-13-5) in the 29th minute. He raced down Rusnak's long pass on a counter attack and split the legs of Andrew Tarbell from the corner of the 6-yard box. Savarino made it 2-0 in the 68th minute when he curled in a shot from the edge of the 18-yard box.
Rusnak redirected Joao Plata's cross in the 80th minute for his sixth goal of the season and Movsisyan scored on a breakaway in stoppage time.
San Jose (9-11-6) has lost six straight games away from home, going 2-10-1 on the road this season.
The Earthquakes' Anibal Godoy received his second yellow card in the 61st minute for an open hand to the face of Rusnak.
D.C. UNITED 1, ATLANTA UNITED 0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta United defender Michael Parkhurst deflected the ball into his own goal in the 46th minute, the only goal in D.C. United's victory.
Lloyd Sam raced to save a ball on the end line and clipped it to find Russell Canouse's head at the far post. Canouse placed his open header in front of the goal and it deflected off Parkhurst's right side.
D.C. United (7-15-4) is just 2-5-2 in its last nine home games with only three goals. Atlanta United (10-8-5) hadn't lost since its last meeting with D.C. United, going 4-0-2.
