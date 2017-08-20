Gonzalez, Nationals beat rookie Lamet, Padres 4-1

Gio Gonzalez allowed only five singles and struck out eight as he almost got through the seventh inning to lead the Washington Nationals to a 4-1 victory against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
The NL East-leading Nationals won three of four against the Padres.
Gonzalez (12-5) settled in after giving up an unearned run in the first inning on two singles and a throwing error by shortstop Wilmer Difo. The left-hander retired 15 of his last 18 batters, including eight straight until allowing a single to Manuel Margot with two outs in the seventh. Manager Dusty Baker decided Gonzalez had gone long enough after 121 pitches and replaced him with Joe Blanton, who struck out Jabari Blash to end the inning.
The left-hander walked only one.
Sean Doolittle struck out the side in the ninth for his 11th save.
Daniel Murphy drove in two runs for the Nationals, who took advantage of rookie Dinelson Lamet's struggles.
Lamet (7-5) labored through 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits while walking a season-high six and striking out eight. He walked three in the third inning, when Murphy hit a sacrifice fly to tie it at 1. Consecutive walks loaded the bases with two outs before Lamet struck out Anthony Rendon.
Lamet struggled again in the fifth, when the Nationals scored twice. Alejandro De Aza beat out a bunt for a leadoff single, stole second and scored on Murphy's one-out single to right. Buddy Baumann relieved Lamet with two outs and allowed Adam Lind's RBI double to center.
Murphy hit a sacrifice fly in the third.
UP NEXT
Nationals: After a day off, RHP Tanner Roark (9-8, 4.70 ERA) is scheduled to open a three game series at Houston, which will counter with RHP Charlie Morton (10-5, 3.69)
Padres: After a day off, LHP Clayton Richard (6-12, 4.84) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series at St. Louis, which will counter with RHP Lance Lynn (10-6, 3.05).
Comments