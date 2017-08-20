Olympian Celski, Biney overall World Cup qualifier winners

Three-time Olympic medalist J.R. Celski and Maame Biney were the men's and women's America's Cup overall winners at the conclusion of the three-day U.S Speedskating Short Track World Cup Qualifier on Sunday.
Celski wrapped up the weekend by winning the second 1,000-meter final in 1 minute, 26.905 seconds and finishing No. 2 in the first final in 1:25.499. He won four of six finals at the qualifier.
"I'm glad we can now hone in on our training and really perfect our skating technique going into the World Cups," Celski said. "It's been a short summer, so hopefully we can revisit some technical training from early summer."
Biney didn't reach the first 1,000 final Sunday, but won the second in 1:35.208. The Junior World Championship bronze medalist won three of six finals over the weekend.
"In the first 1000, I hesitated and waited too long to pass," Biney said. "In the second 1000, my initial thought was to stay behind and trail for much of the race, but I gained too much speed around lap four or five and made it to the front. After that, I just didn't want to fall."
The qualifier consists of three days of racing with a single distance each day. There are two rounds of the individual distance every day with points assigned by where each skater finishes. At the end of the three days, the top two point earners from each individual distance will earn World Cup spots.
John-Henry Krueger placed second overall and finished No. 2 in the last 1,000 final with a time of 1:27.031.
Ryan Pivirotto won the first of Sunday's final in 1:25.406 and finished third overall.
Celski, Krueger, Pivirotto and Thomas Insuk Hong have clinched spots on the World Cup team.
Former Olympian Lana Gehring finished second overall for the women and won the first 1,000 final in 1:31.981.
Jessica Kooreman, a 2014 Olympian, was third overall despite not competing Sunday. She suffered an upper body injury while racing in the 500-meter semifinal Saturday and wasn't medically cleared to skate Sunday.
Biney, Gehring and Kooreman all clinched spots on the World Cup team.
