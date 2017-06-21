It's Rivalry Week in MLS! Red Bulls-NYCFC grabbing attention

FILE - In this Sunday, May 21, 2017 file photo, New York City FC's David Villa 7) celebrates his second-half goal as he runs past Orlando City's Leo Pereira, left, in an MLS soccer game in Orlando, Fla. It’s Rivalry Week for Major League Soccer with three marquee matchups set for this weekend. The Hudson River Derby between the Red Bulls and NYCFC on Saturday, June 24, 2017 has been grabbing much of the attention.