June 21, 2017 3:44 AM

FIFA opens case against Juventus over Paul Pogba transfer

The Associated Press
ZURICH

FIFA says it has opened a disciplinary case against Juventus after investigating the Italian champion's world-record sale of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

FIFA says "no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United," in a deal valued at 105 million euros (then $116 million) last August.

The charges against Juventus were not specified but likely relate to third-party ownership rules.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola reportedly was paid by both clubs and also on behalf of his client, and earned up to 50 million euros ($55 million) in the deal.

FIFA's ban on investors owning players' transfer rights took effect in May 2015.

The case is potentially embarrassing for Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, now a member of the executive committee of UEFA which pushed FIFA to ban third-party ownership.

