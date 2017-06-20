Sports

June 20, 2017 9:56 PM

AP source: Hawks send center Dwight Howard to Hornets

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA

A person familiar with the situation says the Charlotte Hornets have reached an agreement to acquire center Dwight Howard from the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks are sending Howard and the No. 31 overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft to Charlotte for center Miles Plumlee, shooting guard Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the trade is not yet official.

Howard will be playing for his third team in three seasons following a disappointing homecoming in Atlanta.

Howard signed a three-year, $70.5 million deal with Atlanta and then sat out the fourth quarter in two of six playoff games in the Hawks' first-round loss to Washington.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Beaufort's CJ Cummings battle it out with Japanese weightlifter

Watch Beaufort's CJ Cummings battle it out with Japanese weightlifter 0:33

Watch Beaufort's CJ Cummings battle it out with Japanese weightlifter
Why did this Savannah Bananas' first base coach go viral? See for yourself. 1:41

Why did this Savannah Bananas' first base coach go viral? See for yourself.
A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries 1:11

A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries

View More Video