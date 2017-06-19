Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts, right, after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.
June 19, 2017 11:23 PM

Dodgers' rookie Cody Bellinger becomes fastest to 21 HR-mark

The Associated Press
Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger became the fastest player to 21 home runs in baseball history, connecting in his first two at-bats against New York Mets right-hander Zach Wheeler on Monday night.

Bellinger, who was not called up until three weeks into the season, now has 21 home runs in his first 51 games.

That surpasses by one the totals of Gary Sanchez (New York Yankees 2016) and Wally Berger (Boston Braves 1930).

Bellinger, 21, now leads the National League in home runs. His first game was April 25. He has five multi-homer games, tying Mike Piazza for the Dodgers' rookie record.

