June 17, 2017 11:21 PM

Tim Melia, Sporting Kansas City play Earthquakes to 0-0 draw

The Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif.

Tim Melia had his MLS-leading ninth shutout of the season and Sporting Kansas City played the San Jose Earthquakes to a 0-0 draw Saturday night.

Melia didn't face a shot in the first half — as San Jose was outshot 10-0 — and made three saves in the second.

San Jose's David Bingham also had three saves, including a diving stop Jimmy Medranda's shot in the 70th minute, and took sole possession of second with six shutouts this season.

Sporting KC (7-4-6) had a handful of chances, including a free kick by Benny Feilhaber that bounced off the post in the opening minutes, but couldn't capitalize.

San Jose (5-6-5) is winless in its last three matches.

