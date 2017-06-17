Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena hits a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena hits a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo
June 17, 2017 11:17 PM

Angels get 3 homers to snap Royals' six-game win streak

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Albert Pujols, Cameron Maybin and Luis Valbuena each homered and Alex Meyer dominated for six innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Kansas City 9-0 on Saturday to snap the Royals' six-game winning streak.

Maybin hit a leadoff homer in the first inning, Pujols had a two-run shot in the fifth and Valbuena added a three-run homer in the seventh.

Meyer (3-3) pitched the best game of his young career, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out nine.

Rookie right-hander Jake Junis (2-1) got the first loss of his career, surrendering five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out six.

