Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon watches a solo home run in front of Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado, center, and home plate umpire Fieldin Culbreth during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo
Sports

June 16, 2017 1:02 AM

Royals roll to 5th straight win by beating Angels 7-2

By DAN GREENSPAN Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Lorenzo Cain and Alex Gordon hit solo home runs and the Kansas City Royals picked up their fifth consecutive victory, defeating the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Thursday night.

The streaking Royals have been getting it done with power, clubbing 14 homers in this unbeaten stretch. Cain hit a line drive that barely cleared the wall in left center in the third inning, and Gordon followed it up with a shot to center in the fourth, his third of the year.

That was more than enough support for Matt Strahm (2-3), who won his first career start after making 41 appearances as a reliever over the past two seasons. Strahm went five innings, striking out three while giving up three hits and one walk.

Ricky Nolasco (2-8) dropped his sixth straight start, giving up five runs and 10 hits in six innings, while the Angels failed to pick up their first three-game winning streak since Mike Trout's thumb injury.

