Sports

June 16, 2017 12:54 AM

Sparks holds on to beat winless Stars 80-75

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Candace Parker scored 20 points, Chelsea Gray added 19 and the Los Angeles Sparks held off the winless San Antonio Stars, 80-75 on Thursday night.

Los Angeles led by 22 points in the first half but San Antonio rallied in the third quarter. Moriah Jefferson scored on three straight San Antonio possession during a 20-2 run and the Stars cut their deficit to 50-48. Jantel Lavender scored six consecutive points for Los Angeles and Gray beat the buzzer for a 58-50 lead.

Nneka Ogwumike's three-point play with 2:55 left gave Los Angeles a 70-63 lead, Parker's layup made it 72-67 and the Sparks led by at least four points the rest of the way.

Ogwumike finished with 16 points for Los Angeles (7-3), which was just 2 of 12 from 3-point range but made 24 of 28 free throws.

Jefferson was 4 for 5 on 3-pointers and scored 24 points, and Isabelle Harrison had a career-high 22 points for San Antonio (0-10).

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why did this Savannah Bananas' first base coach go viral? See for yourself.

Why did this Savannah Bananas' first base coach go viral? See for yourself. 1:41

Why did this Savannah Bananas' first base coach go viral? See for yourself.
A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries 1:11

A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries
The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach 1:25

The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach

View More Video

Sports Videos