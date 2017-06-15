Russia making progress on racism before World Cup - report

FILE - In this Saturday, April 28, 2012 file photo Zenit's fans march prior the match of their team in the national soccer Championship in downtown St.Petersburg, Russia. A new report seen by the Associated Press shows Russia has made progress fighting football racism ahead of the Confederations Cup and next year's World Cup, but warns that anti-Semitism in stadiums has grown and that racist fans are using far-right codes to smuggle offensive messages into stadiums. Dmitry Lovetsky, File AP Photo