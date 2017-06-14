Sports

June 14, 2017 5:25 AM

Freshman football player dies after morning workout

The Associated Press
KENT, Ohio

A freshman football player at Kent State University has died following a morning workout.

In a statement, Kent State University says Tyler Heintz was transported by paramedics to a hospital following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium Tuesday.

The Portage County coroner confirmed his death that evening.

Heintz, of Kenton, was recruited from Kenton High School as an offensive lineman.

His former high school sent a tweet Tuesday saying they were "shocked and bewildered" after his death.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries

A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries 1:11

A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries
The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach 1:25

The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach
Ray Tanner's message to interim baseball coach Jerry Meyers 1:05

Ray Tanner's message to interim baseball coach Jerry Meyers

View More Video

Sports Videos