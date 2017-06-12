Kid wins Icee-chugging contest — but loses against an epic brain freeze

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:11 A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries Pause 1:05 Ray Tanner's message to interim baseball coach Jerry Meyers 1:25 The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach 2:52 Tanner addresses Holbrook departure, plan for filling baseball job 2:37 Monte Lee recaps loss to Vandy, 2017 season 0:59 Changes may be coming to Sea Pines Racquet Club — and Lawton Stables 0:52 Panthers Munnerlyn glad to be back 2:51 Monte Lee recaps Clemson's shutout of Vanderbilt 1:00 Beaufort Osprey alumni comment on how George Miller impacted their lives 2:32 The Tebow Factor Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A kid gets a massive brain freeze from competing in an Icee-slurping contest at a Memphis Redbirds game. Twitter/memphisredbirds via Storyful

A kid gets a massive brain freeze from competing in an Icee-slurping contest at a Memphis Redbirds game. Twitter/memphisredbirds via Storyful