Adi scores twice, Timbers beat FC Dallas 2-0

Fanendo Adi scored twice to give the Portland Timbers a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas on Saturday night.
Adi has eight goals on the season and broke a five-game goalless streak. His last goal was also against FC Dallas, in a 2-2 draw in Texas in April.
Portland goalkeeper Jake Gleeson had a quiet night, needing to make two saves for his third shutout of the season. Gonzalez made three saves in a losing effort.
The win moves Portland over FC Dallas in the standings, with the Timbers now in second place at 24 points, two points behind first place Sporting KC. FC Dallas drops down to third place, tied with Houston on 23 points.
