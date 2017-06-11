Portland Timbers forward Fanendo Adi celebrtes after scoring a goal against FC Dallas during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Portland.
Portland Timbers forward Fanendo Adi celebrtes after scoring a goal against FC Dallas during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Portland. The Oregonian via AP Pete Christopher
Portland Timbers forward Fanendo Adi celebrtes after scoring a goal against FC Dallas during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Portland. The Oregonian via AP Pete Christopher

Sports

June 11, 2017 12:43 AM

Adi scores twice, Timbers beat FC Dallas 2-0

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore.

Fanendo Adi scored twice to give the Portland Timbers a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Adi has eight goals on the season and broke a five-game goalless streak. His last goal was also against FC Dallas, in a 2-2 draw in Texas in April.

Portland goalkeeper Jake Gleeson had a quiet night, needing to make two saves for his third shutout of the season. Gonzalez made three saves in a losing effort.

The win moves Portland over FC Dallas in the standings, with the Timbers now in second place at 24 points, two points behind first place Sporting KC. FC Dallas drops down to third place, tied with Houston on 23 points.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries

A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries 1:11

A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries
The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach 1:25

The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach
Ray Tanner's message to interim baseball coach Jerry Meyers 1:05

Ray Tanner's message to interim baseball coach Jerry Meyers

View More Video

Sports Videos