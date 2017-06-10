Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale pitches during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale pitches during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Boston. Michael Dwyer AP Photo
Sports

June 10, 2017 11:02 PM

Sale win 7th straight decision; Red Sox beat Tigers 11-3

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press
BOSTON

Boston's Chris Sale outlasted Detroit's Justin Verlander to win his seventh straight decision in a matchup of big-name pitchers, and the Red Sox pulled away late to beat the Tigers 11-3 on Saturday night.

Mitch Moreland's tiebreaking, two-run double sparked a three-run seventh inning and Boston added five more in the eighth for its second straight late-inning win over the Tigers. The Red Sox have won 13 of 19.

Sale (8-2) pitched seven solid innings, giving up three runs on nine hits, striking out seven without issuing a walk.

Verlander was gone with high pitch count after five, allowing three runs and four walks with three strikeouts after leaving his previous start following two innings with a tight right groin. Detroit has lost four of five.

With runners on first and second, Moreland doubled off the Green Monster against Warwick Saupold (1-1). Josh Rutledge added an RBI single.

  Comments  

