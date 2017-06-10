Sun City swimmers hit the water for two events

Sun City Swim Club members recently traveled to two venues to participate in swimming events.
Six team members traveled to Birmingham to participate in the 2017 National Senior Games.
Three swimmers placed in the top eight and earned trips to the award podium.
Jo Stewart swam to sixth place in the 200 breast as well as seventh place in the 100 breast in the 75-and-over age group.
Chet Richards swam to seventh in the 500 free in the 65-74 age group.
Cynthia Smith swam to a seventh place in the 50 butterfly in the 60-64 age group.
Sun City swimmers Ginger Richards, Craig McCall and Don Sealey all logged personal best times in their events.
Ted Metsker traveled to Beaufort on Saturday to participate in the Beaufort River Swim. He swam the course in 1 hour, 22 minutes and 54 seconds to place third in his age group.
