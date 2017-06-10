Teen guilty in shooting stemming from jailhouse dispute

A Syracuse teenager will face up to 25 years in prison for a drive-by shooting stemming from a jailhouse basketball dispute.
The Syracuse Post-Standard (http://bit.ly/2r3EQ6r ) reports that Keith Escobar was found guilty of attempted murder this week in the shooting of an 18-year-old man whose legs are now paralyzed.
The victim testified that he and Escobar got into a dispute at the Onondaga (ahn-ahn-DAH'-gah) County Correctional Facility during a basketball game in September 2015.
Escobar was 17 and being held on a weapons charge at the time. He later pleaded guilty.
Police say that while he was out on bail awaiting sentencing, he shot the victim from a passing car in December 2015. Multiple bullets hit the victim and severed his spine.
Escobar is to be sentenced in August.
