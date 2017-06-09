St. Louis Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz, right, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2017, in St. Louis.
June 09, 2017 11:10 PM

Diaz homers, Cardinals beat Phils to snap losing streak

By WARREN MAYES Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Aledmys Diaz hit a solo home run and Michael Wacha pitched six strong innings as the St. Louis Cardinals snapped a seven-game losing streak in a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Earlier Friday, the Cardinals, who had lost 17 of their last 22 games, reassigned some members of the coaching staff and released veteran infielder Jhonny Peralta.

Philadelphia lost its third straight game.

Seung Hwan Oh pitched the ninth, earning his 14th save in 16 chances. He gave up a leadoff double to Odubel Herrera, who went to third on a ground out. But Oh got a strikeout and left fielder Tommy Pham made a diving catch on a line drive by Freddy Galvis to pick up the save.

The bullpen had surrendered 11 runs in the previous 8 1/3 innings. Against the Phillies, the bullpen had three scoreless innings.

