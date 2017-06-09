Sports

June 09, 2017 8:09 PM

3 share lead after 2 rounds at St Jude Classic

The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Chez Reavie shot a 5-under 65 on Friday to move to 9-under 131 and share the lead with Charl Schwartzel and Sebastian Munoz after two rounds at the St. Jude Classic.

Schwartzel had a 66 while Munoz finished the round with a 67. Stewart Cink — who shared the first-round lead along with Matt Every, Scott Brown and Munoz — was one stroke back after his 68 at the PGA Tour's final event before the U.S. Open.

Ben Crane, who won this tournament in 2014, was two strokes off the lead after shooting a 65 at the par-70 TPC Southwind course.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries

A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries 1:11

A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries
The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach 1:25

The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach
Ray Tanner's message to interim baseball coach Jerry Meyers 1:05

Ray Tanner's message to interim baseball coach Jerry Meyers

View More Video

Sports Videos