FIFA's Confederations Cup has uncertain future after Russia

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, meets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the FC Krasnodar Stadium in the southern city of Krasnodar, Russia. The Confederations Cup soccer tournament might have some fans around the world. If so, they should enjoy this one in Russia while they can. FIFA’s eight-nation World Cup rehearsal for the host country, six continental champions and World Cup title-holder is no sure thing to survive for another edition. "If there was no Confed Cup in 2021, I wouldn't be unhappy,” Germany coach Joachim Loew said last month, naming a squad for Russia with only three of his 2014 World Cup players. “I don't think those involved would be unhappy either." Pool Photo via AP, file Alexei Druzhinin