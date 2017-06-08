Altidore starts at forward with Dempsey for US vs. Trinidad

FILE - In this Friday, March 24, 2017, file photo, United States' Christian Pulisic controls the ball during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Honduras in San Jose, Calif. Pulisic is just 18, only he doesn't play like he's just 18. Already the youngest American to win a medal with a European club, Pulisic will now lead the U.S. into an important World Cup qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday night, June 8. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo