Looking for free sailing and boat rides? Here’s your chance on Hilton Head

Small reminders of Hurricane Matthew can still be seen in nooks and crannies of Hilton Head Island. And up until a couple weeks ago, the dock at the Rowing and Sailing Center at Squire Pope Community Park was one of those.
But after more than six months and $115,600 of repair, the dock has been reopened.
On Sunday, the rowing and sailing center is celebrating the finished work and the beginning of their summer programs with an open house.
Community members of all ages are invited to the free event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, where children and adults can learn how to set sail or enjoy a relaxing boat rides. Food and refreshments will be offered with no ticket necessary.
“It’s a free day for anyone to get out and see what sailing is all about,” Mike Treschitta, athletics program coordinator at the Island Recreation Center. “It’s going to be a great opportunity for anyone of any age to get a quick background on sailing.”
Although the center at Squire Pope Community Park was reopened in November, the island’s rowing and sailing programs were put on hold while repairs were made to the pier and floating dock.
During the hurricane, a shrimp boat knocked into the pier and caused some damage. But most of the destruction was done by the unusually high tides during the hurricane that tore up the floating dock, according to Julian Walls, Town of Hilton Head facilities manager.
The dock system took so long to repair for a couple reasons, including undergoing inspections to fully understand the extent of the damage and making sure the town’s insurance company would reimburse the full estimated amount of repairs.
The pier reopened fishing and crabbing May 26, and the full dock system reopened last week.
