Austria striker Janko to miss World Cup qualifier in Ireland

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 31, 2016 file photo, Austria's Marc Janko listens to the national anthem ahead of an international friendly soccer match against Malta, in Klagenfurt, Austria. Austria striker Marc Janko has moved to Sparta Prague on a two-year contract, it was announced on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. The 33-year-old towering player comes from Basel in Switzerland where he spent last two seasons after his contract there expired. Darko Bandic, file AP Photo